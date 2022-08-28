Vijay Deverakonda hopes ‘Virat Kohli will hit a half century at least’ as he attends INDvPAK match. See pics

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has reached Dubai to attend the Asia Cup INDvPAK match. The actor promoted his just-released film Liger and also talked about his expectation from the match. He spoke with Jatin Sapru and Irfan Pathan, the presenters of the match. Also read: Vijay Deverakonda meets theatre owner who called the actor ‘arrogant’

Vijay said during the pre match show, “I am very high on energy. I am hopeful that Kohli will hit at least a 50 today. Once he gets over 20, he can cross the mark. It's his 100th match and I can't wait to see it.” He is at the Dubai International stadium where the match is taking place.

Earlier, Irfan Pathan had also stressed upon Virat’s performance which was similar to Vijay’s thoughts. "When Virat Kohli came on the field, the crowd just went behind him. I've seen this with Sachin Tendulkar, they don't care he hasn't scored a century in 2 years," said Pathan. Meanwhile, a video of Vijay from the field has surfaced on the internet.

Vijay recently marked his Bollywood debut with Liger. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film also starred Ananya Panday. It was released on August 25 in multiple languages and received an average response at the box office. It opened to mixed reviews from critics.

The Hindustan Times review of Liger read, “Liger is loud from the word go. Be it the characters, action in the ring or background music - it's all screeching in your ears non-stop for 140 minutes. One thing that's evident from the start is that Bollywood doesn't seem to learn its mistakes. How many times has portraying characters with disabilities such as speech impairment put filmmakers into trouble and Liger is no different. It shamelessly ridicules it's stuttering protagonist and it's rather distasteful at times. After a point, it started to seem as if the makers didn't want Vijay to say many dialogues because his Hindi isn't as fluent and clear. So much for a pan-India film.”

(With inputs from ANI)

