Vijay Sethupathi reveals why he couldn’t take up Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi was all set to make his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha – the Indian adaptation of Forrest Gump. But Vijay had to opt out of the project after rumours emerged that he couldn’t lose the required weight for his character.

Vijay has finally put to rest these rumours. In The News Minute report, Vijay explained why he couldn’t take up the project. He clarified weight was not an issue.

He said that the role was offered to him by Aamir Khan personally. “Aamir sir personally offered me the role. He then flew down to Tamil Nadu where I was shooting to narrate the script to me. For some reason the director Advait Chandan couldn’t come. Aamir sir came alone, narrated the script and stayed overnight in that town and left the next morning. Such a big superstar and no airs. And he is a marvelous storyteller. The way he narrated the story was mesmerizing. I immediately said yes.” he said.

Explaining why he couldn’t be part of the project, he said the pandemic affected the dates he had set aside for the project. “COVID happened. It ransacked all our plans. After the lockdown I had five Telugu projects in various stages of production to complete. I just couldn’t accommodate Laal Singh Chaddha in my schedule." he said.

Vijay said it would be an honour to find an opportunity to work with Aamir Khan in the future.