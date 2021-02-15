Shilpa Shetty melts after hearing daughter Samisha say 'mumma' in birthday post, watch adorable video here

On her daughter Samisha's first birthday, actor Shilpa Shetty has shared a new video on Instagram. Her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, had also posted a special message on social media.

The video showed Samisha, crawling along the floor, while someone (off camera) asked the toddler, "Samisha, kiska baby hai (whose baby are you)?" Samisha replied, "Mumma." The video also included pictures of the baby, whom Shilpa and Raj welcomed through surrogacy.





In her caption, Shilpa wrote, "'Mumma' - hearing you say this , as you turn one today is the greatest gift I could ever get. From dolling you up in your umpteen bows, to your first tooth ,your first words, your first smile to your first crawl... every milestone is special & reason to celebrate you every day... Happy first birthday to you our Angel, every day in this past year has brought tons of love, happiness, and light into our lives. We all love and adore you so much. I pray that you are blessed with abundance always."

Sunita Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, and many others left warm comments on the post.

Earlier, Raj had shared a video of Samisha on a swing. "She might be Mumma’s girl but she has MY Punjabi genes #bruaaahh," he'd captioned his post. "Happy Birthday my little angel #Samisha you complete our family and touch chords that I didn’t know existed. I can’t believe how time has flown!!"





Shilpa and Raj are also parents to seven-year-old son, Viaan. Shilpa had spoken about parenthood in the pandemic, in an earlier interview to Hindustan Times. “My role as a mother takes precedence over everything. I wanted time to myself because I was like, ‘I have a new baby, how will I manage?’ God has his special ways of working things around for you. This break, unfortunately, came at a time which isn’t a happy situation for people suffering from it. For me, it was a much-needed break for my two kids," she'd said.

