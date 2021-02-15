Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s baby girl Samisha turns one: 10 times she melted hearts with her cuteness
- On Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's daughter Samisha's first birthday, here are ten adorable pictures and videos of the little one.
Shilpa Shetty and her husband, Raj Kundra, welcomed their baby girl Samisha on February 15, 2020, via surrogacy. The little one came as a blessing into their lives; they had been trying to have a second child for five years. They are also parents to a seven-year-old son, Viaan.
In an Instagram post, Shilpa had shared the happy news. “Our prayers have been answered with a miracle. With gratitude in our hearts we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel. Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born on 15th February 2020 Junior SSK in the house,” she wrote.
The post also revealed the beautiful origin of the baby girl’s name. “‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is ‘to have’, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for ‘someone like God’. You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family,” the actor wrote.
As Samisha turns one, here is a look at some of her adorable pictures and videos:
Not long after Samisha’s birth, the country went into a lockdown on account of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, Shilpa made the most of this time, attending to her children.
“My role as a mother takes precedence over everything. I wanted time to myself because I was like, ‘I have a new baby, how will I manage?’ God has his special ways of working things around for you. This break, unfortunately, came at a time which isn’t a happy situation for people suffering from it. For me, it was a much-needed break for my two kids,” she told Hindustan Times in an earlier interview.
On the work front, Shilpa will be seen next in Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma, which marks her comeback to acting after more than a decade. She also has Priyadarshan’s comedy, Hungama 2, ready for release.
