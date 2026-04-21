Vijay Varma calls Kartik Aaryan ‘King of PR’ in rapid-fire round, internet reacts: ‘Being honest is not a crime’

Actor Vijay Varma, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming web series Matka King, recently found himself at the centre of an online discussion after a casual remark about fellow actor Kartik Aaryan sparked mixed reactions on social media. (Also read: Aamir Khan lauds Vijay Varma’s performance in Matka King, says ‘Ratan Khatri’ is a role he would have loved to portray )

What Vijay Varma said

Vijay Varma's light-hearted comment on Kartik Aaryan sparks mixed reactions online. (Instagram )

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During a rapid-fire segment in an interaction with WeAreYuvaa, Vijay was asked to name actors based on specific traits. When prompted about who he considers the “King of PR” in the industry, he took Kartik Aaryan’s name. The comment was made in a light-hearted, spontaneous setting. However, the clip quickly started circulating online, leading to divided opinions online.

How social media reacted

While some users took offence and interpreted the remark as a subtle dig, criticising Vijay and calling him “jealous” or “hypocritical,” others came out in his support, highlighting the informal nature of rapid-fire rounds.

A Reddit user backed the actor, stating, “Honestly, he is spot on with all the answers.” Another comment read, “I think being honest is not a crime, completely supporting Vijay Verma here!”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Several others emphasised that such segments are meant to be light-hearted and spontaneous. One user said, “It was rapid fire yaar, why take it so seriously?” while another added, “It was clearly meant in a light-hearted way…nothing ‘PR expose’ level dramatic about it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several others emphasised that such segments are meant to be light-hearted and spontaneous. One user said, “It was rapid fire yaar, why take it so seriously?” while another added, “It was clearly meant in a light-hearted way…nothing ‘PR expose’ level dramatic about it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A section of social media users also felt the remark was being misinterpreted and was actually intended as praise. One user wrote, “He was just appreciating, logo ne ulta hi le liya.” Another comment stated, “Joke tha yaar, compliment samjho na and upar se he’s actually called king of PR by everyone!”

On the work front

On the professional side, Vijay Varma will next be seen in Family Business, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Rhea Chakraborty among others.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has multiple projects lined up, including Naagzilla, an untitled film directed by Anurag Basu, and another untitled project with director Kabir Khan.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON