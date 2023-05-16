Vijay Varma denies making his Cannes debut this year: ‘Not my first time…'

After a few reports claimed that Vijay Varma will make his debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year, the actor took to Twitter and reminded everyone that he made his debut at the festival ten years ago with Amit Kumar's film, Monsoon Shootout. (Also read: Cannes Film Festival chief responds to Johnny Depp controversy)

Vijay Varma first made his Cannes debut with Monsoon Shootout.

Posting a picture from his 2013 debut at Cannes, Vijay tweeted, "Not my first time. The first time was in 2013 with my film Monsoon Shootout. I’m going after a decade." He also clarified that he was only making things clear, and not pointing fingers at the publication that labeled his Cannes visit this year as his debut.

Vijay is reported to be a part of the Indian delegation at Cannes 2023. Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan will lead the Indian delegation at this year's Cannes Film Festival. He shared a picture of himself as he reached the French Riviera.

Vijay Varma's new Instagram post.

Vijay is currently being widely appreciated for his performance in Reema Kagti's web series Dahaad which also features Soham Shah, Sonakshi Sinha, and Gulshan Devaiah in important roles. Vijay essays the role of the antagonist in the eight-episode web show that is streaming on Prime Video.

Apart from Vijay, actors Esha Gupta, and Kangabam Tomba; and Oscar award-winning filmmaker Guneet Monga will walk the red carpet as part of the Indian delegation at Cannes this year. Miss World 2017, and actor-model Manushi Chillar is also a part of the delegation.

The official selection at Cannes Film Festival 2023 will feature four Indian films, including Kanu Behl's Agra, which will be screened at the Directors' Fortnight. Kanu's debut film Titli also had its world premiere at Cannes under the Un Certain Regard section in 2014.

Sunny Leone's Kennedy will also be screened in Midnight Screenings and Nehemich in the La Cinef section of the festival. The film is directed by Anurag Kashyap also also features Rahul Bhat. Several other Indian films will also be screened in Marche du Films.

