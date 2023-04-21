Guneet Monga revisits school with Shaunak Sen, thanks principal for help: ‘Two alumni made it to the Oscars’

It was a banner year for India at the Oscars this year with three projects being nominated. The Telugu film RRR and its foot-tapping number Naatu Naatu won Best Original Song for composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandra Bose. Producer Guneet Monga and director Kartiki Gonsalves won the Best Documentary Short for their Netflix film The Elephant Whisperers. Finally, Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes was also nominated in the category of Best Documentary. Shaunak and Guneet got a chance to visit their old school and thank their principal who helped in their journey. Oscar winner Guneet shared their full-circle moment which occurred two decades later. (Also read: Guneet Monga wanted to take Raghu and Ammu to the Oscars: 'We used to always say Tux for Raghu, gown for Ammu') Guneet Monga and Shaunak Sen spent time with their former principal as they came back to their old school.

On Instagram, the producer wrote, "What are the odds? Two Bluebells alumni made it to the Oscars this year! 21 years ago, I graduated from Bluebells School International. And 21 years later, we stand with the same Principal who nurtured us—an actual full-circle moment. Thank you Ma’am Suman Kumar. We grew up admiring your tenacity, leadership, and grace. It's an honour to represent our school and relive the memories, and experiences that played a pivotal role in making me who I am today. Being able to do all this side by side with @shaunak_sen is a double treat! Back to school!"

Guneet also shared a photograph of Shaunak and herself standing with their principal Suman Kumar in front of the school building. The principal, who is dressed in an orange saree, is holding the Oscar that Guneet brought to the meeting. Other alumni also cheered on Shaunak and Guneet in the comments section. One Instagram user wrote, "Bluebellians reuniting in the comment section! Proud to be one!!" Another shared, "The school’s doing something right!" Yet another fan wrote, "@guneetmonga such a pleasure to see you.. celebrate your success with you..loved your humility.. your grace.. more power to you.. All the very best."

The Elephant Whisperers followed the caretaker couple Bomman and Bellie as they raised orphaned elephant calves Raghu and Ammu. Shaunak's critically acclaimed All That Breathes, which picked up awards at the Cannes Film Festival and Sundance Film Festival, revolved around two brothers Saud and Nadeem from New Delhi, who have dedicated their lives to looking after the vulnerable and injured black kites of the polluted city.

