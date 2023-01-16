Vijay Varma photobombs Tamannaah Bhatia at event, rumoured couple go on to pose together. Watch

Weeks after being spotted together at a New Year party in Goa, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were seen attending an awards event in Mumbai on Sunday. They not just bumped into each other at the event but also went on to pose together for the paparazzi. Their fans loved the video of them from the event. Also read: Fans spot Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma ‘kissing’ at New Years party, are already 'shipping' them

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A paparazzo account shared a video of the posing for photographs at the event. It shows Tamannaah in a blue dress, posing solo with her trophy. And then Vijay Varma enters the frame as he walks past behind her but stops to join her. They go on to pose together with a smile. Vijay was in a colourful jacket and black denims and had his hair covered with a barret.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia at an event. (Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans loved their chemistry though some also expressed their astonishment on how they are so different from each other. A fan reacted, “They are so cute together.” Another said, “They make a nice couple.” One more said, “That is a fire couple,” while yet another called them a “Great couple”. A person also commented on the video, “I am quite surprised with this jodi. She is well established and has been in the industry much longer than him. And this guy is relatively a newcomer. And looking at her and her huge attitude I always thought she might find a rich businessman as a life partner.” Another comment read, “tamanah se to kaafi accha actor h yeh (he is a better actor than Tamannaah.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Around New Year, a video had emerged online and showed Tamannaah and Vijay getting cosy with one another as they rang in the year 2023 at a party in Goa. They seemed to be hugging and kissing as they danced together at the party. Few days later, they were seen arriving together at the Mumbai airport.

Tamannaah, 33, made her film debut with Chand Sa Roshan Chehra in 2005 and is one of the most established stars in Tamil and Telugu film industry. Her role in Baahubali films is one of her most famous work. Vijay, 36, made his film debut with Chittagong in 2012 and shot to fame with Gully Boy. He earned a lot of praise for his performance alongside Alia Bhatt in Netflix film, Darlings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON