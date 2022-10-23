Vijay Varma reveals he lost Kai Po Che to Sushant Singh Rajput: 'It hurt'

Actor Vijay Varma in a new interview recalled losing out on films like Kai Po Che and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. He said that the role he auditioned for in Kai Po Che went to the late Sushant Singh Rajput. While he admitted to being hurt at the moment, he now understands the casting choice. Also read: Vijay Varma recalls he struggled to make ends meet

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vijay Varma rose to fame after starring in films like Pink and Gully Boy. He was last seen in Netflix’s Darlings. In the film, he appeared as Alia Bhatt’s abusive and alcoholic husband. It also featured Shefali Shah.

Talking about his career so far, Vijay Varma was asked about opportunities. To this, he told ETimes, “Yeah, there were a lot of them. I was definitely in the running for ‘Kai Po Che’, the part that eventually went to Sushant (Singh Rajput). I auditioned and was considered briefly for ‘Milkha’ and there must have been others as well.”

“But you know, eventually the guys who played those parts probably fit the part, and that is what I completely agree with. When I looked at those movies, I know why the casting happened and how incredible those actors have been. It hurt at that time but I have seen several actors who come up to me and say ‘I wanted to do that role, you were doing’ or that ‘We’d tested for your part and wanted to do it’. It's a cycle that we all have to get used to. I always say, ‘Yeah, I've been on the other side, bro’,” he further added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vijay will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s Hindi adaptation of The Devotion Of Suspect X. He will be co-starring Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat. It will mark Kareena’s official OTT debut.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON