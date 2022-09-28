Vijay Varma recalls he struggled to make ends meet: ‘I was basically just broke because there was no work’

Actor Vijay Varma has recalled his early days in Mumbai and revealed how he struggled through financially tough times. Vijay gained popularity with the 2016 film Pink that featured him in a negative role. He has since then starred in several films and shows. (Also read: Vijay Varma opens up on his ‘tragic’ dating life)

Vijay's recent outing, Netflix original film Darlings, garnered much praise for his performance. He essayed the role of an abusive husband in the Alia Bhatt film, which also stars Shefali Shah.

Vijay recently said on Bumble India’s Dating These Night, “I’ve really faced a lot of financial lows early on in my life in Mumbai. When I was out of work and I was trying to figure out work and where I stand, it was basically just broke because there was no work. So that was a low phase and it lasted for years. It was a ‘making ends meet’ kind of low and sometimes really really low."

Vijay also talked about dating at times when he was short of money, "Most of the time I have dated, was when I was broke." However, he added, "If it is a first date and I asked the girl out, I better treat her. That is the thumb rule. There is no need for it and there have been girls who will go violently against me paying (the bill). You may suggest, but don't come and go nahi nahi (do not pay)." Vijay also confessed to having stolen money from his house in his childhood.

in a statement to the press, he said, “As a society, we talk about money all the time but we shy away from direct questions about finances as they tend to make us feel insecure. While this stems from patriarchal thinking, I believe this can be destigmatized during the first date itself. Questions like, ‘Who will pay for the date?’ or ‘Do we split the check?’ are a great way to start the money conversation,” he said.

He added, "The idea is to get your partner comfortable with discussing money from the very beginning. Personally, I am a firm believer in having a space to openly discuss these matters in a relationship and I'm so glad that Bumble is taking the effort to make this mainstream."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON