Vijay Varma's mom watched Darlings and called him in panic: 'She was worried no one would marry me now'

Vijay Varma has said that after watching his latest outing, Darlings, his mother was stressed thinking that no girl would want to marry him after watching the Netflix film. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah, and features Vijay as an abusive, violent husband. (Also read: Vijay Varma on finally tasting success: ‘My parents are now assured bhooka nahi maruga’)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vijay is widely being appreciated for his portrayal of the negative character Hamza in Darlings. Vijay also rose to fame with a negative character when he worked with Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan in Shoojit Sircar's Pink.

Vijay told ANI, "I am getting all kinds of reactions after the release of Darlings; some are saying we hate Hamza, some are praising my performing skills...but the funniest has been my mom. She watched the film and called me in panic. She was worried that no one would marry her son now (laughs). I get where she was coming from but I had such a good laugh after hearing her reaction. I had to calm her down and assure her that this won't happen. Secretly, I am also hoping it doesn't."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In another interview ahead of the release of Darlings, Vijay had revealed that his parents are not too affected with his success, but added that they are now assured he won't die hungry.

Directed by debutant Jasmeet K Reen, Darlings is a dark comedy that has a strong take on domestic abuse. Talking to PTI, Vijay had called the role challenging, and said that he enjoyed working with Alia and Shefali on the film.

Next, Vijay has a few interesting films lined up. These include Sujoy Ghosh's Devotion of Suspect X along side Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Dahaad. He will also be seen in the third instalment of Ali Fazal's popular web show, Prime Video original Mirzapur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON