Vikas Khanna sides with Kangana Ranaut against critics, says he's being told to pay money for his film's review

Celebrity chef-turned filmmaker Vikas Khanna has tweeted about the bad experience he had to face at the hands of some industry insiders and film critics. Vikas says that he is being threatened and asked for money if he doesn't wish to be 'destroyed'.

Vikas' film The Last Color released on Amazon Prime Video last week. He, however, appears disappointed with the negative reviews that the film has got. On Saturday, he even tweeted how actor Kangana Ranaut was right in her criticism of favouritism in the Hindi film industry.

"When I used to hear @KanganaTeam speak ab this issue of critics & favoritism & nepotism it used to hurt my heart. But today I experience it first hand. Minions won’t let outsiders enter even if they put their heart & soul in craft. It’s painful to hear 'Pay or we’ll destroy you'," he wrote. Replying to another tweet, he wrote, "Manish ji. This is what breaks my heart. I can endure a lot because I have your support. But for new comers it is very very tough due to these minions."

In another tweet, he added, "My 2 Greatest Icons have spoken @VikasSwarup @bhawanasomaaya While many critics are asking for money or they will give me 2 Stars or destroy my movie or not give me AWARDS I ONLY care for my viewers & not reviewers My Award is YOUR love. Pls watch #TheLastColor on Amazon Prime."

On Friday, he had shared a poster of his film on Instagram, and had written, "While we all condemn Dynasties, Nepotism & Favoritism...yet we don’t give a chance to the self-mades. We admire & support their gatekeepers, but are unkind to the ‘New’. ‘New’ can’t flourish without encouragement & love. When ‘New’ rises, it makes way for “More New”, it makes way for all of us."

The Last Color stars Neena Gupta in the lead. Earlier speaking about the film in 2018, he had said, "It’s a very simple story capturing the richness of India. I found this story so compelling that I couldn’t resist telling it to the world. I mean, imagine being denied the right to touch colour. My life is all about colour in the form of spices and vegetables; the thought that if someone took that privilege away from me, drove me crazy.”