Home / It's Viral / Not from India, from New York: Chef Vikas Khanna’s reply to news anchor on his sense of hunger wins Internet

Not from India, from New York: Chef Vikas Khanna’s reply to news anchor on his sense of hunger wins Internet

The viral clip captures Vikas Khanna’s response to a question related to hunger.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 28, 2020 11:20 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The images shows Chef Vikas Khanna with the news achor.
The images shows Chef Vikas Khanna with the news achor. (Screengrab)
         

Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna has already won people over by conducting massive food distribution drives amid Covid-19. During a recent interview with the BBC, Khanna spoke about his drive in details and now a part of the show is going all sorts of viral but not for the reason you would imagine.

The viral clip captures Khanna’s response to a question related to hunger. The video opens with the anchor saying “you’ve cooked for the Obamas, you’ve been on TV show with Gordon Ramsay. But it wasn’t always that way, was it? You’re not from a rich family. So, I dare say, you understand how precarious it can be in India.” With this statement, the anchor assumed and commented that the chef’s motivation behind the food drive stemmed from his sense of hunger during his time in India.

To which, the chef in a very calm demeanour replied that his sense of hunger came not from India but from New York. He goes on to explain that he belongs from the city of Amritsar, Punjab, where meals are cooked in langar (community kitchen) and everyone is served there. This means the entire city can eat there. Khanna then explains how his sense of hunger came from New York, during his struggling days.

Take a look at the entire conversation here:

This clip is now being shared by many and people can’t stop praising the chef for his humble yet truthful answer. There were many who appreciated Khanna for his answer.

“They’re still in a colonial hangover!” wrote a Twitter user. “Unbelievable. Absolutely horrific thing to say to a person,” expressed another. “It’s a classic reply,” expressed another. “Absolute gold from Chef Vikas,” wrote a fourth.

