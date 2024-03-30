Guyanese President says 'I would lecture you on climate change' to BBC journalist when discussing country's oil reserve

Guyanese President Irfaan Ali sat down for an interview with BBC reporter Stephen Shakur. While discussing Guyana's plans for its newly discovered oil reserves, the reporter questioned the president about its commitment to climate change mitigation. The interview, which started on a quiet note, took a heated turn at this point. In a viral video of this exchange, Ali is seen interrupting the journalist to defend the government's management of the sector and saying, "I would lecture you on climate change". Guyanese President Irfaan Ali during an interview with BBC reporter Stephen Shakur. (Screengrab)

A video of the full interview, including the heated argument, was shared on the People's Progressive Party/Civic's YouTube Channel - the current ruling party in Guyana. "President Dr Irfaan Ali sits down with Stephen Sackur, host of BBC's HardTALK, to talk about Guyana's vast offshore oil and gas reserves and how it is transforming the economy," reads the caption posted along with the video.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The interview started with the president sharing how far Guyana has come from its troubled past. About 15 minutes into the discussion, Shakur talks about the estimated carbon emissions that oil and gas extraction from Guyana's coast would generate in future.

Almost immediately, the president says, "Let me stop you right there," and adds, "Do you know that Guyana has a forest forever that is the size of England and Scotland combined? A forest that stores 19.5 gigatonnes of carbon? A forest that we have kept alive." At this point, Shakur interrupts and asks, "Does that give you the right to release all of this carbon?"

The argument doesn't end here as Ali responds, "Does it give you the right to lecture us on climate change? I am going to lecture you on climate change because we have kept this forest alive that stores 19.5 gigatonnes of carbon that you enjoy, that the world enjoys, that you don't pay us for, that you don't value, that you don't see a value in, that people of Guyana has kept alive."

Take a look at the entire interview here:

People had a lot to say about the interview. “I love how the President handled this reporter. He stood up for his country and the Caribbean. Don't come for us in the Caribbean, BBC! We didn't call you!” wrote a YouTube user.

“Great job, President. All Guyanese should be very proud of you,” added another.

“Mr President, we are behind you one hundred per cent,” joined a third.