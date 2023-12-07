BBC anchor Maryam Moshiri goes viral for the most absurd reason: Here’s what happened

BBC News presenter Maryam Moshiri became the unexpected focus of social media chatter when a seemingly private joke went awry during a live broadcast, resulting in her unintentionally flashing the middle finger to the camera. The incident unfolded as the broadcast seamlessly transitioned to the studio for the latest headlines, leaving viewers momentarily stunned. BBC News presenter Maryam Moshiri became the unexpected focus of social media chatter when a seemingly private joke went awry during a live broadcast.(X)

Caught off guard by the unexpected gesture, Moshiri, known for her composed demeanor, swiftly regained her professionalism, announcing, "Live from London, this is BBC News." The brief but impactful moment, quickly clipped and shared across various Twitter accounts, ignited a viral storm on social media.

Addressing the incident, Moshiri extended a sincere apology, shedding light on the context behind the gesture. She explained that the mishap was part of a light-hearted "private joke" shared with her friends in the gallery. The joke involved playfully counting down with her fingers, culminating in the unintentional and potentially offensive middle finger display. Moshiri emphasized that offending or upsetting viewers was never her intention, expressing regret for any unintended impact.

As a chief presenter for the BBC News channel, Moshiri holds a prominent position in the British broadcaster, with her career spanning over two decades. The finger slip incident adds a humorous yet relatable chapter to her professional journey, reminiscent of a prior episode where she creatively described a rare blue supermoon using hand gestures when a visual failed to appear on screen.

The incident comes against the backdrop of significant changes at the BBC, reflecting the broadcaster's efforts to adapt to a rapidly evolving media landscape. The integration of domestic and international channels into a single 24-hour TV service, coupled with the move of BBC Four and CBBC online, showcases the BBC's commitment to a "digital-first" strategy amid a challenging financial climate. Additionally, recent announcements, such as the reduction of Newsnight to a 30-minute format accompanied by staff cuts, underscore the broadcaster's ongoing restructuring initiatives.