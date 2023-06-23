Vikram Bhatt wonders if Adipurush is Ramayana or not: ‘These kind of films are not about entertainment, numbers’

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has said he has not watched Adipurush but still has a question for the makers: whether the film is based on Ramayana or not. He also expressed his doubt if ‘changing those events and interpreting them in a different way’ is at all sensible, since Ramayana has been read for generations. He made it clear that he has not watched the film yet but has seen clips on social media. Also read: Mahabharat actor Girija Shankar on Adipurush: 'There's no need to use this tapori langauge, they could have done better'

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. The film made on a budget of around ₹600 crore has been widely slammed for its colloquial dialogues, treatment of certain scenes and visual effects.

In an interview with Times of India, Vikram said, “First of all, I am confused whether Adipurush is the Ramayana or not. I'm told that in the beginning of the disclaimer that this is not the Ramayana, it is inspired by the Ramayana. At the same time, they want to keep one seat for Hanuman Ji because wherever there is Ramayan, Hanuman Ji is there. So, whether it is Ramayana or not is for the makers to decide.”

If such films are about entertainment, profit

He revealed that the 1943 film Ramrajya, made by his grandfather Vijay Bhatt, was the only film ever watched by Mahatama Gandhi. He went on to add, "I think making these kinds of films is not about entertainment or worldwide numbers. All an all, these kinds of films are about belief, faith and worship. You know how people in the olden days used to build temples of their favourite deities? It was not for any profit. It was their way of worship and gratitude. And I think when you're, in a way, calling people to worship then it has to be about worship."

Adipurush at box office

Recently, certain dialogues were modified in Adipurush amid severe backlash from the audience and several veteran actors of hit TV shows like Ramayan and Mahabharat. However, the altered dialogues are yet to prevent the free fall of the film at the box office. It currently stands at around ₹260.5 crore at the domestic box office.

