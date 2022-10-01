Vikram Vedha box office day 1 collection: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's film opens similar to Shamshera at 10 cr

Vikram Vedha, starring Hrithik Roshan as a gangster and Saif Ali Khan as a cop, opened in theatres on Friday. The Pushkar Gayathri directorial clashed with Mani Ratnam's much-awaited period drama Ponniyin Selvan I and collected around ₹10 crore on its first day. Also read: Vikram Vedha movie review

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vikram Vedha is a neo-noir action thriller also starring Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, Sharib Hashmi and Satyadeep Mishra. It is the remake of Pushkar Gayathri's own Tamil film of the same name.

According to a report on Boxofficeindia.com, Vikram Vedha didn't perform well in mass centres like Maharashtra and Gujarat. The opening figures of the film are similar to the collections of two disappointing releases of the year: Shamshera and Samrat Prithviraj.

Vikram Vedha has received positive reviews from the critics, who claim the film will be loved more by the audience which haven't seen the original and won't compare it with the remake. The Hindustan Times review of the film read: “Vikram Vedha is a stylised, blown-up, and somewhat sanitised remake of a cult classic. It needs to be all those things given its size and scale, and the star power it carries. The remake is choppy with some bits left out from the original, which may have made the film better. But the makers decided to opt for style over substance in some parts. The good thing is that it is not choppy enough to be noticeable or at least, annoying. Vikram Vedha works as both a thriller and a masala action flick. It is enjoyable and even manages a few whistles and claps in a packed hall. It will get you your money’s worth, even if that worth is not ₹75 anymore.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about working with Saif Ali Khan in this two-hero film, Hrithik told PTI, “First time in 22 years of my career, I felt this pull to safeguard myself. I felt an instinctive pull that I have to be very real because I am opposite an actor, who is the most real performer.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON