Vikram Vedha Ponniyin Selvan I release live updates: First reviews praise Hrithik-Saif-starrer, call it 'entertaining'
- Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Vikram Vedha and Mani Ratnam's historical epic Ponniyin Selvan: I both release this Friday. All live updates from reviews to early occupancy and collections here:
It's a big Friday for the Indian film industry with two massive releases in Ponniyin Selvan: I and Vikram Vedha.
Follow all the updates here:
Fri, 30 Sep 2022 09:13 AM
Trisha Krishnan thanks Mani Ratnam
PS1 star Trisha Krishnan took to Instagram on the eve of the film's release and thanked the director Mani Ratnam, handing the film over to the audience.
Fri, 30 Sep 2022 08:56 AM
First reviews praise Vikram Vedha
The first reviews for Vikram Vedha have praised the film, calling it a ‘thorough entertainer’ and ‘entertaining’. Check out HT's review of the Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer here.
Fri, 30 Sep 2022 08:47 AM
Hrithik's ex wife Sussanne Khan reviews Vikram Vedha
Sussanne Khan reviewed ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha, calling it one of her ‘favourite movies ever’ and predicting that it will be a huge blockbuster.
Fri, 30 Sep 2022 08:39 AM
Vikram Vedha records ₹3 crore advance for opening day
Vikram Vedha recorded around ₹3 crore in advance booking sales for Friday, the third highest for all Hindi films this year, behind only Brahmastra and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
Fri, 30 Sep 2022 08:31 AM
PS1 reports houseful early morning shows
Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I has begun strongly at the box office with early morning shows across Tamil Nadu being reported houseful.