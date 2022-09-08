Vikram Vedha trailer: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan face off in brutal thriller that evokes memories of original. Watch

The much-awaited trailer of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s epic action thriller Vikram Vedha was finally released on Thursday and it’s got everything that one could expect. From gruesome action sequences and epic one-liners to thrilling fight scenes and intense cat-and-mouse chase sequences, the trailer promises a near-faithful remake of the 2017 Tamil hit. All in all, it spells mass in bold. Also read: Vikram Vedha teaser: Hrithik Roshan will show no mercy as Saif Ali Khan is out to hunt him down

The almost three-minute trailer opens with a voice-over talking about how everything has two sides to it as we see a shot of Saif and Hrithik facing off. The familiar background music from the Tamil original plays in the background. The trailer then establishes Hrithik as the ruthless gangster Vedha in the opening scene as he beats up multiple goons single-handedly in quite some style. He jumps off rooftops and breaks people's legs with the same swagger and some gore too.

Thankfully, Saif Ali Khan gets almost equal screen time, playing the sincere-looking cop Vikram, who claims to be one of the ‘good guys’ in the trailer. He enters the frame, kicking open doors, chasing criminals, and then goes back to kicking some more doors curiously. But, the plot takes a thrilling turn when Vikram and Vedha finally come face-to-face. Vedha leaves Vikram questioning, what is right and what is wrong. It brings back memories of Vijay and Madhavan’s chemistry from the original but fails to maintain the balance in a few scenes.

Amid all grey characters, the makers bring the magic of Radhika Apte even with mere two lines. She plays the role of Vikram's wife and Vedha's lawyer. While Hrithik Roshan’s look from Vikram Vedha has already been the talk of the town, it’s his accent that might remind anyone of his Bihari-influenced tongue in Super 30; but slightly improved.

Ahead of the trailer release, makers arranged a special preview screening of the trailer across the country for fan clubs on Wednesday. Day before this, a new poster, starring Hrithik and Saif was also unveiled. In it, Hrithik was seen wielding a pistol while partly leaning on an iron log. Saif, on the other hand, was seen shooting his gun.

Directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, Vikram Vedha also stars Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi in key roles. The film is a Hindi adaptation of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name, which starred Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi and was also directed by the Pushkar and Gayatri. Like the original, the film is loosely inspired by the popular folk tale- Backed by YNOT Studios, Friday Filmworks, Bhushan Kumar under T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment, the film will release on 30th September 2022 worldwide.

