Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Vikrant Massey reacts to Haseen Dillruba negative reviews, being singled out as the film's best performer: 'Disagree'
bollywood

Vikrant Massey reacts to Haseen Dillruba negative reviews, being singled out as the film's best performer: 'Disagree'

Vikrant Massey has commented on the negative reviews that Haseen Dillruba has attracted, and brushed aside being singled out as the film's best performer.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUL 09, 2021 01:13 PM IST
Vikrant Massey and Taapsee Pannu in Haseen Dillruba.

Actor Vikrant Massey has said that he disagrees with those who didn't like Haseen Dillruba. He also dismissed being singled out as the film's best performer, and said that both his co-stars -- Taapsee Pannu and Harshvardhan Rane -- have done a 'great job'.

Haseen Dillruba, directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon, released on Netflix on July 2. Both Taapsee and Kanika have been responding to negative reviews, saying that some border on trolling.

"I would refrain from giving credence to what people are saying about Taapsee, Harshvardhan or the film," Vikrant Massey told SpoyboyE. "Because what you see me do is a result of what others have done. I would disagree with everyone who says it was not a nice film. I think it a very good film. I think Taapsee and Harshvardhan have done a great job. I don't know if my opinion counts, but I would disagree if people say I was the only good thing in the film. Nobody makes a film all by themselves; it's a proper team work. Amit Trivedi has done a great job. My DOP has done a great job. Taapsee and my other co-actors have done a great job. Everybody has."

He added, "If you think I have done a great job, that's a by-product of all these things. It's always a give and take among all people on the sets."

Haseen Dillruba, designed as a homage to Hindi pulp novels, tells the story of a housewife named Rani, her husband Rishu, and the violent chain of events that follow the arrival of a third man in their relationship.

Also read: Vikrant Massey clarifies Taapsee Pannu's comment about him being 'scared' of doing intimate scenes in Haseen Dillruba

Previously, Kanika said in an interview with Mashable India that she would prefer paying attention to only the positive reviews, and implied that the 'so-called experts' writing negatively about the film lack qualification, as the profession doesn't demand any.

Topics
vikrant massey taapsee pannu haseen dillruba harshvardhan rane netflix

