Vikrant Massey reveals he and Sanya Malhotra underwent therapy during Love Hostel: 'There were days when I broke down'

Vikrant Massey, who was recently seen in the Zee5 film Love Hostel opposite Sanya Malhotra, has revealed that both of them had to undergo therapy while they were shooting for the movie. The romantic thriller film directed by Shanker Raman featured Vikrant and Sanya Malhotra as a newly-married interfaith couple Ahmed and Jyoti. The film also starred Bobby Deol, who played an assassin hired by Jyoti's grandmother to kill the couple. Also Read| After calling Vikrant Massey a ‘cockroach’, Kangana Ranaut wishes him on marrying 'Himachali girl' Sheetal Thakur

Vikrant recently said that the subject of the movie is the reality for many interfaith couples. The actor revealed that the filming made an emotional impact on him and he spent sleepless nights, while there were also occasions where he broke down on the sets.

Vikrant told indianexpress.com, “I did go through quite a bit of up and downs while filming Love Hostel. I was continuously taking therapy. This film had a certain degree of emotional impact on me. Physically, yes, it gets tiring, but emotionally both Sanya and I had to go through therapy during Love Hostel. There were days when I broke down. Besides therapy, I did have my share of sleepless nights as I am not an actor who can switch on and switch off a character. For you to think like someone you are not, it does catch up with you. You start thinking like your character. You start feeling like your character. It is that journey that becomes challenging.”

The actor also said that it was the subject of the film that pushed him towards it, as he believed it had the power to be the audience's voice. He explained, “Let’s be truthful, there are many Ahmed and Jyoti out there. We all know what has happened with inter-faith marriages. We have seen people being ostracized for following their free will and faith in the last few years. So, the idea was to communicate that through the film. This is not the country I recognise my country as. This is not the society I was raised in. This is not the world that I was made to believe in. When you see things like that happening around you, you really want to go out and be the audience’s voice.”

Love Hostel, which started streaming on Zee5 on February 25, recently crossed over two million hours of viewing. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam Films.

