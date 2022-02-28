After calling Vikrant Massey a ‘cockroach’, Kangana Ranaut wishes him on marrying 'Himachali girl' Sheetal Thakur

Actor Kangana Ranaut has extended her wishes for newlyweds Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur. Last year, Kangana had called Vikrant a ‘cockroach’ after he playfully called his friend, Himachali actor Yami Gautam ‘Radhe Maa’ in one of the pictures from her wedding. Fellow Himachali, Kangana got rather annoyed at this and had called Vikrant names on Instagram. Also read: Kangana Ranaut calls Vikrant Massey a cockroach for calling Yami Gautam Radhe Maa: 'Lao meri chappal'

Now, an Instagram account had posted a picture collage of how Vikrant, who called Yami ‘Radhe Maa’ for her all-red bridal look, also married another Himachal Pradesh girl, Sheetal. On Yami's post, Vikrant had commented, “Pure and pious like Radhe Maa.” It also showed Kangana's comment that read, “Kahan se nikla ye cockroach. Laao meri chappal (Where did this cockroach come from, bring my slippers).” The post's caption read, “Congratulations @vikrantmassey. Hope no one compares your wife with Radhe Maa.”

Kangana Ranaut's comment on the Instagram post.

Kangana also saw the post and left a comment on it. “Hmm @vikrantmassey ji marrying a Himachali girl is good karma … wish you both a happy married life.

Later, speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Vikrant had said about Kangana's comments, “I really don’t pay attention to all these things. I try to very consciously negate toxicity in my life. That’s why I don’t go to Twitter much and I have been very vocal about it. That is one of the worst public discourse platforms that we have. But individually, I generally don’t tend to pay attention to these things. So, to wrap it up I will quietly quote one of my favourite writers Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius. You really pray for the ignorant. The only thing you can do for the ignorant and unaware is to pray for better sense and wish them the best in life.”

Sheetal and Vikrant got married earlier this month at her hometown in Shahtalai, Himachal Pradesh. The couple's wedding ceremony was arranged at her grandparent's home. Kangana is from Manali in Himachal.

