Vikrant Massey says he was replaced in two films just days before shoot: ‘Media ke through pata chala’

Vikrant Massey opened up about being unceremoniously replaced in films. On two such occasions, he began prepping for the projects and even did workshops. However, he was dropped at the last minute, and found out through media reports.

In an interview, Vikrant Massey said that he has been ousted from films ‘a couple of times’ after being finalised. However, twice, it happened just days before the shoot and after he already began the prep.

Talking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, Vikrant said that on two occasions, he was replaced after he started the prep. “Workshop chal rahi hai, aap reading kar rahe ho, producer aapko bula ke khila raha hai, pila raha hai, poora dhyan rakh raha hai, aap do hafte mein shoot pe jaa rahe ho (I was doing a workshop, readings, the producer was pampering me and I was supposed to begin shooting in two weeks),” he said, adding that both times, he went on a short outdoor shoot to finish some patchwork for another project, and came back to find out that he was no longer a part of the film. “It’s happened a couple of times but I think that’s a part of the job,” he said.

Vikrant revealed that he was not even informed about the decision to cast another actor. “Aur aisa bhi nahi hai ki communication hai (It is not like it was communicated to me that I was being replaced). You get to know via-via. Mereko media ke through pata chala (I found out through the media). Suddenly, one day, I picked up the newspaper and I was like, ‘Arre, yeh toh main kar raha tha do din pehle (Two days ago I was doing this film)!’” he said.

Meanwhile, Vikrant will be seen next in the Netflix thriller Haseen Dillruba, alongside Taapsee Pannu and Harshvardhan Rane. The film will release this Friday. He also has another digital project, a social comedy titled 14 Phere co-starring Kriti Kharbanda, lined up for release. The film will be out on Zee5 sometime next month.

