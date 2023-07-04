Vindu Dara Singh slams Adipurush makers for trying to distort his father’s legacy as Hanuman

The clamour around the portrayal and treatment of characters in Adipurush refuses to die down. Now, actor Vindu Dara Singh has come forward to express his displeasure with the makers for treating the subject in a lousy way, and hampering the legacy created by the actors of iconic TV series, Ramayana. Singh’s father, late actor Dara Singh was seen in the role of Lord Hanuman in the Ramanand Sagar TV show.

Vindu Dara Singh calls Adipurush a ‘shameful’ attempt to recreate Ramayan

“Hanuman was powerful and always smiling. The actor (Devdatta Nage) doing the role can’t even talk in proper Hindi. They have made him into something else with the dialogues given to him. Maybe they were targeting the younger generation, who watch Marvel movies such as Thor. And they have failed terribly,” he says.

Vindu adds that no matter who adapts Ramayana in the future also, nobody can’t hamper the legacy of his father or come even close to what he did onscreen. “Nobody ever can recreate what he did. He made history. We all try. But when we try we do it to our best of our capabilities and to the best of our knowledge of the mind. We don’t try to change it here. What they have done is shameful. They can’t touch my father’s legacy. Hanuman ki punch bhi nahi hai. They are not even close,” he asserts.

Not just his father, the 59-year-old himself has played the role of Lord Hanuman several times, including in the movie, Jai Veer Hanuman (1995), and musical plays such as Jai Shri Ram Ramayana. Ever since Adipurush has released, it has faced flak for ruining the epic mythological tale on various grounds.

“That was a different league altogether, where they put in their heart, mind and soul to make the epic and how it turned out to be was seen by the whole world. It is historic. I don’t know what was in the heart of makers of Adipurush,” rues Vindu, adding, “I have failed to understand what they tried to do and achieve by making this. Because trust me they have not managed to achieve anything. They have just managed to destroy the movie and make a very lousy product.”

Opening up about that hurt him about Adipurush the most, Vindu says, “It’s very shameful to see what they have made. They should have named it something else. If they were planning to make Ramayana, then they should have stuck to the story. I don’t know if they were drugged out or what were they thinking? They had such a golden chance to make such a wonderful movie with such a huge budget, and they ruined it. The world knows that Ravan’s Lanka was made of gold, and they have made it with black-stone. Don’t even get me started on the Ravan’s das sar scene. They have introduced dragons in the story. They have just played with the story by doing funny things. It is disappointing.”

