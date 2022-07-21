Vineet Kumar Singh shares how real cops got mixed up with actors playing policemen during Rangbaaz 3 shoot

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh has shared an interesting incident from the sets of Rangbaaz Darr Ki Rajneeti 3 and revealed that when real cops arrived on sets, they were confused with the actors who were playing cops on the show. Vineet plays the lead role in Rangbaaz. (Also read: Rangbaaz Darr Ki Rajneeti trailer: Vineet Kumar Singh plays menacing gangster)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Directed by Sachin Pathak and written by Siddharth Mishra, Rangbaaz: Darr Ki Rajneeti is helmed by Navdeep Singh of NH10 and Manorama Six Feet Under fame.

Asked to share some fun incident during the shooting of the web show, Vineet told Prabhat Khabar, “We were shooting a night sequence that had an encounter between the cops and gangsters. The gun shots made people think something wrong happened and they called up the police. Real police officers arrived.”

He added, “The fun began when the cops, and the actors playing cops in the show, all got mixed up. Everyone was like ‘why are you here, you should go there’. The confusion lasted for some time, and got cleared only later when we could resume the shoot. ”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vineet also told PTI recently that he gained 10 kg for the show. "Gaining ten kilos for the role was quite strenuous but it was the need of the character and it was very important for me to look the part I was playing. I was put on a strict diet and laborious training for the character, but it has been a great journey and I am excited for the series to release. It is a dark, complex as well as a meaty character and I thoroughly enjoyed playing it," Vineet shared.

Apart from Vineet, the upcoming show also features Aakanksha Singh, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang, Prashant Narayanan, Sudhanva Deshpande, Soham Majumdar, Ashok Pathak and Vijay Maurya. Rangbaaz 3 begins streaming on ZEE5 on July 29.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.