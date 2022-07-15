Rangbaaz Darr Ki Rajneeti trailer: Vineet Kumar Singh’s menacing saheb has fans eagerly waiting for crime drama. Watch

The trailer of Zee5’s upcoming crime drama Rangbaaz – Darr Ki Rajneeti was launched on Friday evening. The show, the third instalment in the popular Rangbaaz series, sees a new story of a gangster from a small town in Bihar, who rises to become a powerful politician. The show stars Vineet Kumar Singh in the lead role and the trailer was appreciated by fans, who said they were eagerly waiting for it. Also read: Rangbaaz Phirse review: Jimmy Sheirgill’s gangster drama delves deep into Rajasthan’s caste politics

The trailer of Darr Ki Rajneeti opens with masses chanting the name of Haroon Shah Ali Baig aka Saheb (Vineet), the overlord of a small Bihar town. We are then introduced to the character from the eyes of a cop and told how there are 34 cases in 20 years against the man but never has a chargesheet been filed. The trailer then gives a glimpse of Harun’s journey from a small-time goon to a powerful mafia don, which includes a foray into politics. Harun’s wife Sana (Aakanksha Singh) is also shown, wondering why people are scared of her husband, to which he replies, “They respect me.”

The trailer shows how Harun eventually falls fowl of the administration and his own people turn against him, which begins a chain reaction of violence and mayhem as the strongman looks to reassert his dominance on his kingdom. He makes it clear that he is willing to go to any length to get what he wants even if that means resorting to crude violence and murders.

Fans reacted positively to the trailer, with one commenting, “A new Rangbaaz, I have been waiting a long time for this.” Another fan wrote, “Saheb looks menacing here. Feels good seeing actors like Vineet Singh get such challenging roles. Can’t wait.”

Talking about the show and his role, Vineet Kumar Singh said, "I had so many reasons to jump on-board and be a part of Rangbaaz – Darr ki Rajneeti. First, Ajay Rai is someone I have worked with him in Gangs of Wasseypur and Mukkabaz and he is my lucky charm. It's always a good experience working with him. Secondly, I have always wanted to work with Navdeep Singh as I love his movies. Thirdly, Siddharth Mishra has written an excellent script with beautifully layered characters. My character has all the things that an actor would want in a script. And lastly, Rangbaaz as a franchise is immensely loved by the audience and it has a legacy and a fan following so it was an easy decision for me to take on this project and now with the trailer out, I have fingers crossed”.

Directed by Navdeep Singh (of NH10 and Manorama Six Feet Under fame), Rangbaaz - Darr Ki Rajneeti also stars Rajesh Tailang, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Prashant Narayanan, Vijay Maurya, Sudhanva Deshpande, Soham Majumdar and Ashok Pathak. The show is set to stream on Zee5 from July 29.

