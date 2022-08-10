Vir Das asks budding designers to dress him for his next show, fans praise him: 'This is so thoughtful of you'

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bollywood
Published on Aug 10, 2022 04:25 PM IST
Vir Das has asked fashion designer students and people who ‘are not from the industry’ to design an outfit for his next show.
Vir Das has requested budding fashion designers to design his outfit.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Vir Das shared a message for budding fashion designers on Instagram. Sharing a note, Vir urged people who were ‘not from the industry’ to style him for his next standup show. This isn't the first time, when Vir has promised to give such opportunity to new designers. Last year, Vir selected a 4th-year fashion student over well-known designers to craft his Emmy Awards outfit. Also Read: Vir Das asks people to not bring their children to his comedy shows, says 'stand-up shows are no place for a kid'

Vir shared a note and captioned it, “Calling budding Designers! Send us your stuff/folio etc. Here we go again.” Vir's note reads, “Right. I’m shooting a comedy special. Need an outfit. So this is where we do what we do and give new designers opportunities. Rules: You gotta be a student or brand new. You cannot be established or from ‘the industry’ and if you are, recommend a friend who could use this shot. To be clear, the fancier you are, the less one is interested.”

The actor and standup comic continued, writing, "Send us an e-mail at makevirlookpresentable@weirdasscomedy.com and if we select you, we will pay you to make the outfit, credit you in the special credits, and a lot of people will see your creation Vibes: Not too formal. Indian fusion. Something I can wear with kicks. Move and breathe in too. Blacks and browns are my friend. Nothing with too much swag or trying too hard. Gotta be simple. Go!"

Vir Das asks young designers to dress him for next show.

Praising him, one fan said, “Love this!!! Ugh can’t wait to see the comment section filled with inspiring new designers!” Another one said, “Ladka heera hai apna (Our guy Vir is like a diamond).” One wrote, “This is so so so thoughtful of you! What a lovely way to lift others. @virdas you deserve all the success and the joy.” Poking fun at filmmaker Karan Johar, who often trends on Twitter for promoting celeb kids and also his style choices, one person joked, “Karan Johar dislikes this post.”

Apart from doing standup, Vir has acted in several films such as Namastey London, Mumbai Salsa, Love Aaj Kal, Go Goa Gone. He also starred in the Netflix dark comedy Hasmukh, which released last year.

Topics
vir das
