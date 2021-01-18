Virat Kohli calls himself 'a proud husband and father' in new Twitter bio after Anushka Sharma gives birth to baby girl

Anushka Sharma has one more reason to smile about. Her cricketer husband Virat Kohli has changed his Twitter bio to 'A proud husband and father' after the birth of their baby girl.

A glimpse of Virat Kohli's new Twitter bio.

The celebrity couple welcomed their first child on January 11 and have been very particular about keeping their daughter away from the public eye. They requested the media to not photograph their child and also sent them luxury gift hampers.

Virat is currently on paternity leave as Team India continues to play against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar series. Talking about how he plans to bring up his kids, he had told ESPN in an interview, “I want no part of my career being flashed into my house. I want no part of my trophies, my achievements, nothing in my house when our kids are growing up.”

Virat had shared a note in Hindi and English on January 11 to announce the arrival of his daughter. He wrote, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

During her third trimester, Anushka had kept her fans updated about all the fun she was having at home. She regularly shared pictures of all the food items she was having to satisfy her pregnancy cravings. She also shared glimpses of her fitness routine, including a video of her walking on the treadmill.

Also read: Police seen stationed outside Saif Ali Khan's home amid Tandav row, actor's family continues moving out to new house

Talking about resuming work after her maternity break, Anushka had told Times of India in an interview, “I will be back to my shoots after I deliver my child, and will establish a system at home that ensures I can balance time between my child, home and professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy."

Follow @htshowbiz for more