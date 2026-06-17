Virat Kohli gives piggyback ride to baby boy Akaay during day out in the park with Anushka Sharma, fans go ‘aww’

Cricketer Virat Kohli's latest viral moment has nothing to do with cricket. The icon was recently spotted enjoying a family day out in the UK with his wife Anushka Sharma and their children, but it was his adorable piggyback ride for son Akaay that stole the show. And the father-son moment has left fans saying, "aww."

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s day out

After dating for almost four years, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in Italy in December in 2017.

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Several images of Virat and Anushka spending some quality time with their kids and friends in the UK have surfaced on social media.

One image set against a lush green backdrop captures a father-son moment between Virat and little Akaay. Dressed casually in a black shirt paired with light-coloured trousers, Virat is seen holding his son close in his arms as the two enjoy a quiet stroll across the lawn. In another image, Virat is seen beaming with joy as he gives his son a piggyback ride. Akaay's face remains hidden in both photographs.

In another picture, Virat and Anushka are seen talking to their friends during a relaxed day out at a park. Enjoying the sunny weather, the couple can be spotted from behind as they engage in conversation.

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{{^usCountry}} The adorable snapshots of Virat soaking up dad life with little Akaay sent fans into a frenzy, with social media flooded with heart emojis, aww-filled reactions, and praise for the cricketer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The adorable snapshots of Virat soaking up dad life with little Akaay sent fans into a frenzy, with social media flooded with heart emojis, aww-filled reactions, and praise for the cricketer. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Family time well deserved while he recovers for the upcoming series,” one wrote, with another gushing, “Akaay is growing up with a legend, but to him, he's just Dad.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Family time well deserved while he recovers for the upcoming series,” one wrote, with another gushing, “Akaay is growing up with a legend, but to him, he's just Dad.” {{/usCountry}}

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“Virat Kohli is enjoying time with family in London,” one wrote. Another social media user shared, “Cheeku hanging out with chota cheeku.” One comment read, “VIRAT KOHLI WITH HIS SON AKAAY. Beautiful pictures of the Day!”

“Kohli saab spotted enjoying quality family time at a UK park. Pure bliss with his loved ones away from cricket. These moments are everything,” one fan wrote, with another fan calling Virat a “family man”.

Anushka and Virat’s love story

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Anushka and Virat began dating around 2013 when they first met on the sets of a commercial they were shooting together. After dating for almost four years, the couple tied the knot in Italy in December 2017. Anushka gave birth to their first child, daughter Vamika, in January 2021. On February 15, 2024, they became parents to son Akaay. They are very private about their personal life, and have a strict no-photography policy for their kids.

It is rumoured that they have shifted their base to London after the birth of their second child, Akaay. But there is no official confirmation on the speculated move.

In showbiz, Anushka has been away from films for some time now. Her last full-length release was Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai, which hit screens in 2018. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka, but failed to perform well at the box office. After that, she made a brief appearance in her production Qala, featuring in the song Ghodey Pe Sawaar. There is no word on the release of her film Chakda ’Xpress, a biopic on former cricketer Jhulan Goswami. In 2022, she finished filming it. But the film hasn't been released yet, with no release date info.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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