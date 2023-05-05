Virat Kohli poses with Anushka Sharma in cute pic; fans ask him 'itne Gambhir kyu ho'

Anushka Sharma and husband-cricketer Virat Kohli posed for a loved-up picture during a recent outing. On Friday, the cricketer took to Twitter to share their photo along with a bunch of infinity and heart emojis. As soon as Virat tweeted the photo, people started reacting to their picture, in which they posed together inside a restaurant. While some called them 'couple goals', others joked about Virat's recent altercation with Gautam Gambhir during an IPL match. Also read: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are all smiles as they step out in Delhi, pose for selfie inside car. See post

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli pose together on their recent outing.

Anushka wore an orange outfit in the picture, while Virat was dressed in black. The actor flashed a big smile for the camera as Virat held her close. A person tweeted about Virat's pose in the photo, "Kohli bro thoda aur smile kar lo nai to log bolenge itne Gambhir kyu ho (Virat, brother, smile a bit more or else people will ask you why are you so serious)." The on-field spat between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir has been grabbing the headlines since the recent Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Lucknow Super Giants' match in the Indian Premier League 2023.

Meanwhile, reacting to Virat and Anushka's new photo, many said they were happy to see the couple. One tweeted, "Delhi diaries…. God bless you..." Another one wrote, "Lovely couple." One more tweeted, “What a couple (fire emoji).”

A few days ago, Anushka had stepped out with Virat in Delhi. Taking to Instagram, Virat had posted a selfie as the two sat inside their car. Before that on her birthday on May 1, Virat had posted a bunch of pictures of the actor and written in his Instagram caption, "Love you through thick, thin and all your cute madness. Happy birthday my everything @anushkasharma." Reacting to the post, Anushka had dropped red heart, infinity and family emojis.

Anushka and Virat married in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for some years. They welcomed daughter Vamika in January 2021. Anushka, who is known for her films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushki, among others, was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 film Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She recently featured in a cameo appearance in the Netflix film Qala (2022), which was produced by her brother Karnesh Ssharma. She was seen in the song Ghodey Pe Sawaar.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.