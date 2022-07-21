Virat Kohli’s ‘recap reel’ features unseen pics of daughter Vamika and memories with Anushka Sharma. Watch

Virat Kohli took fans inside his phone gallery and shared an Instagram reel featuring precious moments with his wife Anushka Sharma and their daughter Vamika. He shared a bunch of throwback pictures and videos from his life. From the field to his private life, the video speaks volumes about the cricketer. (Also read: Anushka Sharma shares glimpses of her pristine white hotel room in Paris)

The video featured several memories with Anushka Sharma. While in one video she fed stray dogs, in another the actor and Virat played with their pet dog. It also included several adorable pictures of the couple from different occasions. In one unseen moment, Virat is seen fondly admiring his daughter Vamika who was in a stroller.

Sharing the post, Virat wrote in the caption, “Recap reel.” Reacting to it, a fan took to the comment section and said, “Best couple forever.” “Kohli is the best batsman, best husband, best father,” commented another one. Virat is currently holidaying with Anushka and Vamika Kohli in Paris. He skipped the Windies tour and took a break from the game to spend some time with the family.

A while ago in the day, Anushka shared updates from their stay in Paris. She shared a quick view from the balcony of her hotel and also a video of her room. She added a video of herself getting ready in front of a vanity with her hairstylist. She signed off with a picture of the street, as seen through the vintage French windows of the actor’s all-white room.

Virat and Anushka were previously spotted in London. The couple made news when attended a music performance by American vocalist Krishna Das in the city. They also clicked pictures with fans during their outing, which later surfaced on the internet.

Anushka will be next seen in Prosit Roy's upcoming film Chakda Xpress. Based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, the film will be released on Netflix next year. She was last seen in Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

