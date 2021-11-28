Virat Kohli says Anushka Sharma makes any place feel like 'home' in mushy new post, she says he's 'hardly ever home'

Virat Kohli shared a romantic post for his wife, actor Anushka Sharma on Sunday. The Indian cricketer took to Instagram and shared a picture of the couple admiring a scenery.

In the picture, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have their backs to the camera as they sit on a bed of rocks by a river. While Virat wore a military green jacket, Anushka dressed in a black and pick outfit. The picture seems to have been clicked during the couple's stay in England earlier this year.

Sharing the picture, Virat wrote, “With you by my side, I am at home anywhere (heart emoji) @anushkasharma.” She replied to his post saying, “Which is great because you are hardly home.” The picture received love from fans. While many dropped heart emojis, a few called them ‘cuties’ and even said that they set ‘couple goals.’

Anushka and Virat have spent most of the year together. The couple, after welcoming their daughter Vamika in January, were together during Virat's numerous cricket tournaments. They were photographed at the Pune and Ahmadabad airports when India was playing against England in India, flew to England together for the ICC WTC in June and also were together during the IPL 2021 season.

She also accompanied Virat to the UAE, where team India was playing at the T20 World Cup. Anushka also celebrated Virat's birthday during the series.

At the time, Anushka shared a picture of the couple and wrote, “No filter needed, for this photo and the way you lead your life . Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel . Courage that pales doubt into oblivion . I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can . You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless . I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are (heart emoji) Fortunate are those who really truly know you . Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful (heart emoji) Oh , and Happy Birthday cuteness!”

