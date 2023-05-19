Virat Kohli talks to Anushka Sharma on video call after scoring century, fans love their love. Watch

On Thursday, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen talking to each other on video call after the cricketer scored a century during Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The RCB vs SH match was held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. A clip of Virat's video call with Anushka from the stadium is doing the rounds on social media, and winning hearts. Also read: Virat Kohli fails to keep up with Anushka Sharma as they dance together at the gym, she can't stop laughing. Watch

The video is being widely shared by fans on Twitter and Instagram. Reacting to it, a fan wrote, "Virat Kohli on a video call with Anushka Sharma after the match. The most beautiful moment!" Another one said, "Virat on video call with Anushka after (scoring) his 100, (he is) smiling like anything!!!" One more tweeted, "My looooveesssssss..." Another fan tweeted, "Every time this comes on my timeline, I cannot stop myself from adoring them." One more said, “I didn't watch the match, but this is so sweet and cute (heart emojis). Virushka (Virat and Anushka's couple name) is goals!”

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram Stories to celebrate Virat Kohli's century.

On Thursday, Anushka had also taken to Instagram Stories to laud Virat's performance in the match. Sharing photos of him from the match after he scored the century, she wrote, "He is (firecracker emoji). What an inning (heart emoji)."

Anushka and Virat married in Italy on December 11, 2017. A few years later, the couple welcomed daughter Vamika Kohli, who was born on January 11, 2021. Recently, Anushka spoke about her career and personal life. As quoted by news agency ANI, Anushka had said, "I feel blessed that I am in a position today to select the type of films that I want to do, which also justifies the time that I will spend away from my child. I want to focus on my work life and my family life in equal measure."

She had also added, "I will always be open to doing projects that are incredibly interesting, represents women in cinema correctly and is also disruptive and content-forward. As and when those come to me, I will be more than happy to do it. That's how I'm approaching my career right now."

Anushka was last seen in Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The Aanand L Rai film was released in 2018. She will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic Chakda Xpress, which is based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

