Virat Kohli wears turban for ad shoot with Anushka Sharma, fan asks: 'Are they making Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi 2'

Pictures of Virat Kohli sporting a turban and Anushka Sharma in a de-glam desi avatar from the sets of an ad shoot emerged on Wednesday. The paparazzi pictures were reportedly clicked at Mehboob Studio in Mumbai.

In the pictures, Virat is seen dressed in a plain shirt with a turban, most likely playing a Sikh. In one of the pictures, he can be seen talking over the phone. Anushka is dressed in a salwar suit on the sets with a mask covering her face.

Anushka Sharma clicked on the sets of an ad shoot on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli clicked at a shoot at Mehboob Studios on Wednesday.

As the pictures were posted on social media by fan clubs and paparazzi, fans shared their appreciation for Virat's new avatar. "Are they shooting for Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi 2," quipped one fan, while referencing Anushka's debut film opposite Shah Rukh Khan. "Virat I'm soo excited," wrote another fan.

Some cricket fans, however, were sad at Virat's decision to skip Indian cricket team's games and shoot for the ad film. "Bhai yar century bhi marde (Brother at least hit a century)," wrote one fan. "Yahi karlo cricket chhodke (Leave cricket and do this)," another added.

Virat was part of the Indian cricket team's squad for the ongoing series against West Indies till recently. Last week, he was given a break and allowed to leave for home, which meant he missed the remaining matches of the series. The BCCI had said that the break was given to allow Virat to spend time with family after he was continuously in bio bubbles for several series.

On Tuesday, pictures of Anushka training for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress had gone viral. The actor plays Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the film inspired from the life of the fast bowler. Anushka was seen training in the nets at a Mumbai ground for the film.

Directed by Susanta Das, the film will release on Netflix but there is no official release date announced. The project was announced last month in the form of a teaser video where Anushka's look as Jhulan was unveiled.

