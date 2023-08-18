Virender Sehwag reviews Abhishek and Saiyami's Ghoomer: 'I never gave respect to spinner or listened to coach but…'

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag has shared his review of the film Ghoomer, which stars Saiyami Kher as a paraplegic cricketer and Abhishek Bachchan as her coach. Sehwag also mentioned how he never respected spinners nor listened to his coaches but he was forced to listen to Abhishek and respect Saiyami's performance. Amitabh Bachchan reacted to his video on Friday. Also read: Ghoomer review: Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher's stellar acts will move you

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in a still from Ghoomer.

Sharing Sehwag's video on his Instagram page, Amitabh wrote, “Sehwag ji .. itne sadharan shabdo mein bahut badi baat kah di. Mera aabhar aur sneh (You have said such a big thing in such simple words. My gratitude and love).”

Sehwag on Ghoomer

Sharing his review of Ghoomer, Sehwag said in the video, “Kal maine Ghoomer picture dekhi. Bahut ajhi lagi. Bahut dino ke baad cricket ki picture dekhne mein bahut anand aaya. Kyunki isme cricket to hai magar emotion bhi hain aur sportsperson ki struggle kya hoti hai iska idea bhi aajayega aapko, khaskar injury se wapis aana kitna alag level ka struggle hai ye pata chal jayega (I watched Ghoomer yesterday. I loved it and enjoyed watching a cricket film after so long. It not just has cricket but emotions too. You will know the struggle of a sportsperson especially how coming back after an injury is struggle of another level).”

Sehwag on Abhishek and Saiyami's performance

He further said, “Maine waise spinner ko respect nahi deta hu magar Saiyami Kher ne jo ghoomer dali hai wo lajawab hai. Ye role bahut hi mushkil tha magar unhone emotional kar dia. Waise main coach ki bhi sunta nahi tha magar Abhishek Bachchan ne aisi acting ki hai ki aapko unki baat zarur sunni padegi. 18 August ko Ghoomer zarur dekho family ke saath aur inspire ho jao. Jaise Bachchan sahab ne kaha, main bhi kah raha hu, ‘I love this game’. Dher saare aansu leke jana kyunki aapko rulayegi bhi (I never respect a spinner but the way Saiyami has spinned the ball was amazing. I never listened to my coach but the way Abhishek has acted, you will have to listen to him. Watch Ghoomer on August 18 and get inspired. And just Like Amitabh Bachchan has said, I am also saying, ‘I love this game’. Take along several tears as well as it will make you cry).”

Abhishek plays a coach in Ghoomer, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with a paraplegic sportsperson, played by Saiyami. Their journey together unfolds against societal challenges and personal struggles. The film has been directed by R Balki of Paa fame. Amitabh also has an appearance in the film.

