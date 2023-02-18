Vishal Batra shares feelings on Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's marriage: 'Reel Vikram and Dimple have...'

The brother of Vikram Batra, Vishal Batra, was present at the Mumbai reception for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Sidharth played Vishal's brother Vikram in the biopic Shershaah (2021), while Kiara played his fiancée Dimple. The Hindi film, directed by Vishnuvardhan, showed the late army officer's heroic efforts during the Kargil War in 1999. Vishal spoke about his happiness at attending their wedding and seeing the 'reel Vikram and Dimple' get married. (Also read: Shershaah Vikram Batra's brother reveals emotional reaction to film, says it took ‘10-12% cinematic liberty')

Sidharth and Kiara were wed at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajashtan on February 7. They arrived at the wedding venue a few days earlier for the haldi, mehendi and sangeet festivities. The couple had two wedding receptions, one in Delhi on February 9 for friends and family and another on February 12 in Mumbai for the Hindi film industry.

Vishal, who was present for the Mumbai event, shared his feelings about seeing the actors get married in a new interview. He told Bombay Times about being invited for the reception, "For me, it was also a feeling that I couldn’t see Vikram’s wedding… It took me through various emotions and being an identical twin, it’s something that can’t be explained in words. We got a message from Kiara, too, saying they are looking forward to us attending the wedding."

He added, “The real Vikram and Dimple could not get married, but the reel Vikram and Dimple have, and that is a lovely feeling. Our blessings are with them. They are a lovely couple. They are two wonderful individuals, and I have never interacted with them as stars.”

In the same interview, Vishal revealed that he has known Sidharth since 2015 when the idea of Shershaah had first come up. The actor has remained in touch with him since then and become a good friend. He also invited him to the teaser launch of his last film Mission Majnu.

Vishal also went to say that he felt Sidharth and Kiara did absolute justice to their roles in Shershaah. They got close because they played Vikram and Dimple. He shared it's only right that people shower love on them.

