Vishal Bhardwaj says he didn't watch The Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story: 'I was hearing that they are propaganda films'

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has said that he didn't watch The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story as he wanted to stay out of ‘sensitive subjects’. In an interview with news agency PTI, Vishal also urged his fellow filmmakers to deal "sensitively" with stories that are inspired by real-life tragic incidents. (Also Read | Vishal Bhardwaj says 'We are conditioned to think Imran Khan is a bad actor')

Vishal on not watching The Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story

Vishal Bhardwaj spoke about The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vishal told PTI, "I didn’t see The Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story and I didn't see them consciously. The kind of things I was hearing about these films, I didn’t want to get impacted by it. I was hearing that they are propaganda films from my friends and people I know...So, I just wanted to stay out of it because, for me, it is a very sensitive subject. If there’s so much negativity I want to remain out of this negativity, I love my peace. So, I didn’t want to see them.”

"I want my community of filmmakers to treat such stories sensitively and not use it as propaganda. Cinema is such a thing that you can use it the way you want. If people are accepting it and seeing it, then we should accept that people are changing. We are changing as a society," he added.

About The Kashmir Files

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Both The Kashmir Files (2022) and The Kerala Story (2023) were huge commercial hits but kicked up a political storm. The Kashmir Files was directed by Vivek Agnihotri. It starred Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi. The film revolved around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s.

About The Kerala Story

The Kerala Story was helmed by Sudipto Sen. It depicts how thousands of young women in Kerala were allegedly brainwashed into joining the Islamic State (IS). The film starred Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani.

Vishal's next project

Fans will see Vishal's much-awaited web series Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley on Sony Live from September 27. It stars, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Vivaan Shah, Imaad Shah, Priyanshu Painyuli, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Paoli Dam. The series is produced by Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures along with Priti Shahani’s Tusk Tale Films and in association with Agatha Christie Limited.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hello hello cinephiles! We are now live on Whatsapp Channels! Get your daily dose of hottest movie updates, fresh celebrity interviews and so much more. From King Khan 👑 to Queen Bey 🐝, we've got everything covered here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON