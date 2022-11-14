Vivaan Shah and Karishma Sharma in love: Blessing of my life, says latter (Exclusive)

Actor Vivaan Shah has found love, we have exclusively learnt. The Happy New Year actor is head over heels in love with actor Karishma Sharma and the lovebirds have been dating each other for over a year now.

“The two met each other in July 2021 at a friend’s party. Sparks flew between the two and they have been with each other since then. Although they did take a break in between for a brief period earlier this year, they are currently stronger than before,” a source shares.

Ask Shah about the relationship and the 32-year-old gives a wide berth to divulging. “We are not ready to talk about it as yet,” he says. Sharma, 28, who was on her way to Mumbai from Udaipur, went all blushing when we asked her about Shah. “Last year, when my father passed away, he and his family were there for me. His family is like my family. He is a sweetheart, my best friend and a blessing in my life. And my mother likes him,” the Ek Villain Returns actor elaborates.

Interestingly Shah has never openly spoken about his previous relationships n the past. Sharma, on the other hand, never really shied away from displaying her love on social media, in her past relationships. The two currently seem to be keeping their dalliance low-key on social media.