Vivek Agnihotri announces The Kashmir Files Unreported amid IFFI row: ‘This is about India's reputation'

Director Vivek Agnihotri, who helmed The Kashmir Files, has announced that he will make The Kashmir Files: Unreported to let the people know the 'entire truth'. Vivek's announcement comes after Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid called The Kashmir Files a "propaganda, vulgar film". Nadav, who was the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) Jury Head, had also said that he was "shocked" to see the film in the competition section of such a prestigious film festival. (Also Read | Vivek Agnihotri shares video message after IFFI controversy)

Reacting to his remark, Vivek had shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday. He had said, "I challenge all these urban naxals and the legendary filmmaker who came from Israel, that if they can prove any single shot, event or dialogue is not completely true then I will quit filmmaking. Who are these people who stand up against India every time?"

Speaking to AajTak, Vivek has now said, "I am determined now and I am making an announcement... We have many stories, anecdotes, truths from which we could have made 10 films instead of one. But we decided to make only one film. But now, I have decided that I will bring out the whole truth and its title will be The Kashmir Files Unreported. Aur yeh main isi saal ke andar andar leke aunga, yeh maine aaj drar nishchay karliya hai (I will bring it within this year, I am determined now)."

He also added, "I will let everyone know very soon whether Unreported will be in the form of a web series or documentary. I'll divulge the entire truth. Now this subject is beyond art and is more about the reputation of this country. It is my moral responsibility that whatever information, proof I have with me and what all people have said, I bring them out and present it in front of people so they know the entire truth."

The Kashmir Files, released earlier this year in theatres, narrated the story of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley in the 1990s. The movie went on to become one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies of the year. The film stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi. The film was showcased as part of the Indian Panorama Section at the IFFI.

