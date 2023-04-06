Vivek Agnihotri, Apurva Asrani slam Karan Johar over his old video: 'Someone’s only hobby is to make or break careers'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and film editor-writer Apurva Asrani have reacted to a throwback video, which shows Karan Johar confessing that he tried to sabotage Anushka Sharma's career in her initial years in Bollywood. Karan at an event in 2016 had said that he asked Aditya Chopra not to cast Anushka in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Many expressed rage over Karan's confession as the old video surfaced on Reddit. Also read: Priyanka Chopra lost many films as she refused to do some scenes which she thought were not worth it: Madhu Chopra

Vivek Agnihotri and Apurva Asrani have reacted to an old Karan Johar video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the same video which had Karan Johar sitting beside Anushka, Apurva Asrani tweeted on Thursday, “'I totally wanted to murder Anushka Sharma's career' - Karan Johar confesses to Rajeev Masand and Anupama Chopra in 2016. Said in jest, I'm sure, but still a worthy point in the raging insider-outsider debate.”

Reacting to Apurva's tweet, Vivek Agnihotri tweeted, “Someone’s only hobby is to make or break careers. If Bollywood is in gutter, it’s because of some people’s dirty ‘backroom’ politics against talented outsiders.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karan was accompanied by Anushka and Aishwarya Rai at 18th MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in 2016, which was held around the release of his directorial, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Making a confession in front of Anushka, who was in a jolly mood throughout, Karan had said, “I totally wanted to, completely murder Anushka Sharma's career. Because when Aditya Chopra showed me her image, I was like, ‘no, no, mad or what, you signing her, you crazy! There is no need for you to sign this Anushka Sharma'. There was another lead actress at that time who I wanted Adi to sign and I was totally behind the scene sabotaging her completely. The movie also I was reluctantly watching Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.”

Vivek Agnihotri and Apurva Asrani have reacted to an old Karan Johar video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video surfaced days after Priyanka Chopra revealed in a recent interview that she left Bollywood to try her luck in Hollywood after she was “being pushed into a corner in the industry” and people were not casting her. Reacting to the same, Kangana Ranaut had claimed on Twitter that it was Karan Johar, who had banned Priyanka in Bollywood. Karan and Priyanka, however, greeted each other with a hug at the star-studded NMACC launch in Mumbai recently.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON