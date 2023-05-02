Vivek Agnihotri calls Alia Bhatt's Met Gala look ‘gorgeous, graceful,’ she thanks him

Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut with a white pearl encrusted white gown by Prabal Gurung on May 1. The actor was accompanied by the designer, who also wore white, as they walked the red carpet together. Back home, Alia's white bridal look was lauded by friends and family including her sister Shaheen Bhatt, mother Soni Razdan, mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, and actors Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also praised Alia for her debut and the actor wrote back a thank you message on Instagram Stories. (Also read: Neetu Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor praise Alia Bhatt's MET Gala look: ‘Pretty and fierce’)

Vivek Agnihotri called Alia Bhatt's Met Gala look 'graceful' and 'gorgeous'.

Vivek Agnihotri shared Alia's Instagram post about her Prabal Gurung outfit on his Instagram Stories and shared, "Gorgeous. Graceful. Wow @aliabhatt." He also added some red heart emojis. Alia replied, "Thank you sir (white heart emoji)" and shared his post on her Instagram Stories as well.

Alia thanked Vivek on her Instagram Stories.

Earlier in the day, Alia had posted on Instagram, explaining the inspirations behind her white gown. She had shared, "I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look. I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met."

Later in the day, she also shared images of a photoshoot that showed off the detailing on the gown, including her matching accessories. Karan Johar commented with "Stunning baby!!!!! (red heart emojis)." While Zoya Akhtar added a red heart emoji and a smiling face. Prabal wrote, "(red heart emojis) love you tons and miss you already !!!"

Alia won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi last week. Vivek's film The Kashmir Files was also nominated in seven categories at the Filmfare Awards. The director refused to acknowledge the nominations as a protest against what he felt was the Bollywood establishment.

The actor will next be seen in Karan's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. She is also making her Hollywood debut in the Gal Gadot-starrer Heart of Stone which will stream on Netflix in August.

