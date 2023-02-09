Vivek Agnihotri hits back after Prakash Raj's The Kashmir Files criticism, calls him 'urban Naxal', 'Andhkar Raj'

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has responded to actor-politician Prakash Raj's recent statement on The Kashmir Files, and claimed his film has given “sleepless nights to urban naxals”. Prakash had recently mocked Vivek's claims of the film having a stake at winning an Oscar award. In his response to Prakash's statement, Vivek also called the actor ‘Andhakar' (darkness, the opposite of the actor’s name Prakash). (Also read: Prakash Raj says 'boycott Pathaan' gang are 'just barking, they don't bite')

Vivek tweeted Thursday morning, “A small, people’s film #TheKashmirFiles has given sleepless nights to #UrbanNaxals so much that one of their Pidi is troubled even after one year, calling its viewer’s barking dogs. And Mr. Andhkaar Raj, how can I get Bhaskar, she/he is all yours. Forever.”

During his session at the recently held Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters in Kerala, Prakash Raj spoke about The Kashmir Files. Calling it a nonsense film, Prakash said, "The Kashmir Files is one of the nonsense films, but we know who produced it. Shameless. International jury spit on them. They are still shameless. The other fellow, the director is still telling, ‘Why I am not getting Oscar?’ He will not even get a Bhaskar."

Vivek had also posted a video in response in which he said, "I challenge all these urban naxals and the legendary filmmaker who came from Israel that if they can prove any single shot, event or dialogue is not completely true, then I will quit filmmaking. Who are these people who stand up against India every time? These are the same people who never allowed Moplah's and Kashmir's truth to come out."

Directed by Vivek, The Kashmir Files was among the highest-grossing movies of 2022 and it showed the story of Kashmiri Hindus' exodus from Kashmir in the 1990s. The film was written by Vivek and featured Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar among others. Pallavi Joshi was also one of the co-producers along with Zee studios.

