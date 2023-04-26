Vivek Agnihotri reacts as Twitter user tells him to feed poor instead of giving out books: 'Sab main hi karoon?'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri questioned a Twitter user who asked him to feed the poor people instead of promoting a book. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday morning, Vivek wrote, "A great book by @subhash_kak and @GarudaPrakashan. At @i_ambuddha foundation we will be sending a lots of this great book FREE to those who can’t afford it. Details coming soon." (Also Read | Vivek Agnihotri slams 'lifeless, depressed' looking models in Sabyasachi ads)

Vivek Agnihotri was asked by a Twitter user to feed the poor.(Hindustan Times)

Reacting to the post, a Twitter user wrote, "Instead of these books, please feed poor people free (folded hands emojis)." Vivek responded, "Kuch aap bhi karenge ki sab main hi karoon (Will you do anything or should I do everything)?"

A person reacted to the filmmaker's remark, "Sir, I respect you a lot, but I see you have started mocking people, politicizing everything and what not. You're are a renowned director and writer and I love your work but these things make me little uncomfortable, can't see you doing things what every other person is doing." A comment read, " What are you doing for welfare of country?"

Vivek, who regularly shares posts on Twitter, recently criticised 'mimicking sad, drugged & depressed lifestyle of the West' in advertising. Sharing a few pictures of advertisements in a newspaper, Vivek tweeted, "On Akshay Tritiya & Eid - festivals of celebration and happiness, 8 pages of fashion ad in TOI (worth millions) but full of lifeless, sad & depressed models. As an advertising professional, I believe, mimicking sad, drugged & depressed lifestyle of the West is a dangerous trend. Pl celebrate India, our festivals, our culture and above all life. Pl share your views."

Later he also posted a clarification, "Disclaimer: the above comment is no way questioning the credibility of Sabyasachi as a designer and his talent. It’s only about this new negative trend in advertising. And I have made this comment as a trained advertising professional. For the first lesson in advertising is ‘consumer delight’."

Currently, Vivek is working on his film, The Vaccine War. The film stars Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi, among others. The Vaccine War is slated to release in theatres later this year.

Vivek's last release was The Kashmir Files, which is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s. The film features Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Bhasha Sumbli.

