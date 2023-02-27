Vivek Agnihotri reveals Anupam Kher’s character in The Kashmir Files was named after actor's father

Actor Anupam Kher on Monday took to Twitter to share a glimpse of his win at the Zee Cine Awards 2023. He reportedly bagged the Viewers' Choice Best Actor award for his 2022 film The Kashmir Files. It was The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri, who presented him the award in the video. Also read: Alia Bhatt wows in green gown, poses with Kartik Aaryan, Anupam Kher at event

The video featured Vivek and Anupam sharing a warm hug on stage. Before handing over the award, Vivek paused and shared an anecdote about their film. He recalled meeting Anupam Kher's father, Pushkarnath Kher during his early years in Mumbai, and said the actor's character was named after his father. In the movie, Anupam plays the role of Pushkar Nath Pandit.

In the video, Vivek said, “Yeh award mai Kher sahab ko du, uske pehle mai ek choti se baat jo ki Kashmir Files se related hai batana chahata hu. Mai jab Bambai aya tha toh mai apna career Kher sahab ki company me shuru kiya tha. Aur, Kher sahab toh zayada office me hotein nahin they. Inke buzurg pita ji they. Main unse humesha mila karta tha and ek badvut personality they… jisko aap India ka common man mante ho. Unki chavi mere dimag me itni zyada thi ki when I went to narrate this role to Kher sahab in New York in his apartment. Kher sahab ne bola ‘acha, toh iss character ka naam aapne socha hai’ (Before giving out this award I would like to share something about our film, The Kashmir Files. When I had come to Mumbai I started my career with his company. While he wasn't seen much in the office, it was his old father who used to be there. He had a very unique personality, what you call a common man of India. When I was narrating the role of Anupam, I had his father's face on my mind. He had asked me if I decided on any name for his character).”

Sharing the video, Anupam wrote, “Before handing over the best actor trophy to me at the @ZeeCineAwards, my director @vivekagnihotri explains how we decided the name Pushkar Nath for my character.” Reacting to his win, a fan commented, “Congratulations sir. You deserve it.” Another one said, “You so richly deserve this award!! As always mentioned that you are a cut above the rest placing you in a league of your own.”

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files revolved around the alleged exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the state in the 1990s. The film also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumaar. At the Zee Cine Awards, the film reportedly won multiple awards.

