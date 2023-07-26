Vivek Agnihotri slams Adipurush, says people will not accept just anyone as God: ‘You are drinking every night...’

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has reacted to the Adipurush controversy. In an interview with The Times of India, Vivek said what he thought went wrong with the Om Raut film that released in theatres on June 16. Adipurush starred Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. (Also read: Vivek Agnihotri breaks silence on Adipurush row, calls it sin to hurt sentiments: Matters of belief are quite sensitive)

About Adipurush

Vivek Agnihotri has reacted to the controversy around Prabhas' Adipurush.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adipurush, which is an adaptation of the epic Ramayana, has drawn heavy criticism post-release. From critics to audiences, many voiced misgivings over certain dialogues in the film. Among the dialogues over which the makers have drawn flak are 'marega bete', 'bua ka bagicha hain kya' and 'jalegi tere baap ki'. In the face of online outrage and negative reviews, the makers of Om Raut's Adipurush revised the dialogues as well. All India Cine Workers Association also wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Mumbai Police, demanding the registration of a case against the producer, director, and writer of the film.

Vivek on Adipurush controversy

In a new interview with The Times of India, Vivek said, "When you make something you don't believe in, just because aajkal ye chal raha hai (today this topic is trending), you are definitely going to go wrong. When you pick up stories of faith, either you yourself should have 100% conviction or you should be well versed in the subject like a historian, but unfortunately no one does that in India... Anybody who will try to take stars for either Mahabharata or Ramayana, will never be able to complete it… There's a reason why Mahabharat, Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana have been entrenched in everyone's psyche for years. If something has lasted for 5000 years, there has to be a reason for it."

Vivek on casting of Adipurush

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Further talking about the casting, Vivek said, "If someone comes on screen and says, Hey I'm God, it doesn't make you God. If you are being driven home drunk every night, you cannot turn around tomorrow and say I'm God, believe me. Nobody is going to believe that. People are not idiots."

Vivek's upcoming project

Vivek Agnihotri is gearing up for the release of The Vaccine War. The film stars Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher, Raima Sen and Sapthami Gowda. Produced by Pallavi Joshi, The Vaccine War is all set to hit the theatres on Dussehra 2023, in 11 languages. The Vaccine War revolves around the exploration of Indian bio-scientists and their groundbreaking indigenous vaccines.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.