Vivek Agnihotri breaks silence on Adipurush row, calls it sin to hurt sentiments: Matters of belief are quite sensitive

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has reacted to the ongoing Adipurush row and how the film has hurt the sentiments of the people by its depiction of characters. In a new interview, Vivek said that logic doesn't work when it comes to faith as it is a sensitive matter. He also said that it's a sin to try to shake people's faith and hurt their sentiments. (Also Read | Adipurush box office collection day 12) Vivek Agnihotri spoke about Prabhas' Adipurush.

Adipurush row

Adipurush, which is an adaptation of the epic Ramayana, has drawn heavy criticism post-release. From critics to reviewers, many voiced misgivings over certain dialogues in the film. Among the dialogues over which the makers have drawn flak are 'marega bete', 'bua ka bagicha hain kya' and 'jalegi tere baap ki'. In the face of online outrage and negative reviews, the makers of Om Raut's Adipurush revised the dialogues.

Vivek on Adipurush

Speaking with India.com Vivek said in Hindi, “Aastha ki jo cheezein hain, usme hume bahot hi responsible aur sensitive rehna chahye. Aapki kya aastha hai, kisi ki kya aastha hai… jaise kisi ka bacha hai aur maa ko agta hai ki mera bacha duniya me sabse sundar hai, toh mujhe koi haq nahi bolne ka ki vo thoda kam sundar hai ya nahi sundar hai. Vo maa ki aastha aur prem ha. Prem aur aastha ke mamle me sari logic fail ho jati hai. Aur uspe thes pahochana, usko aahat karna apnee aap me paap-purna karye hai (One has to be extremely sensitive and responsible while making a film about people’s faith. Your beliefs could be different from mine. Like if a mother believes that her child is the most beautiful child in the world, then I have no right to prove her wrong because it’s her faith and love. There’s no logic when it comes to the matters of faith and love. Trying to shake that faith, to hurt the sentiments and the belief of those people is a sin in itself)."

When asked if the CBFC committee didn’t object to various scenes and dialogues in Adipurush, he said, “I am part of the CBFC board. We don’t watch the film for certification. The film is watched by the common men and women. I don’t know what happened to the film at what stage and who watched it. I haven’t watched the film yet...So, I don’t know much about the movie. If you’d see my statements and comments from the past, I don’t generally talk about the other films. I never give an opinion on the films that others are making whether good or bad. However, I would say that matters of belief are quite sensitive.”

Vivek's upcoming project

Vivek Agnihotri is gearing up for the release of The Vaccine War. The film stars Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher, Raima Sen and Sapthami Gowda. Produced by Pallavi Joshi, The Vaccine War is all set to hit the theatres on Dussehra 2023, in 11 languages. The Vaccine War revolves around the exploration of Indian bio-scientists and their groundbreaking indigenous vaccines.

