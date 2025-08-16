Vivek Agnihotri says The Bengal Files trailer launch in WB was cancelled due to political pressure: I can't be silenced

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has launched a scathing criticism on West Bengal authorities after the trailer launch for his upcoming film The Bengal Files was cancelled in the city. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, Vivek shared a video in which he shared the update with his fans and followers. He said that the event was cancelled by a leading movie theatre chain, a day before the scheduled event in Kolkata. Vivek Agnihotri's Bengal Files features Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty in lead roles.

Vivek Agnihotri on The Bengal Files trailer launch in Kolkata

Vivek, who had already arrived in Kolkata with his team, shared that he had initially planned to unveil the trailer in a traditional way at a cinema hall on Friday. However, it was cancelled by the organisers. "We had all the permissions and writing in correspondence for the launch. So our entire team came to Kolkata, but now we have to come to know that the event has been cancelled," he said in a video.

Vivek says theatre chain claimed ‘political pressure’

Vivek added that the theatre chain claimed "political pressure" as the reason behind the event's cancellation, as they didn't want "political turmoil." He added, "This is very sad. It is a very sad commentary on our democracy. Are their two constitutions in India, one for Indians and the other for West Bengal?" He added that the trailer will be launched in Kolkata without any delay.

The film's team informed HT that the trailer launch will now take place on Saturday at a 5-star hotel in the city.

Vivek seeks support from fans

Sharing the video, Vivek captioned it, "Just landed in Kolkata and learnt that the venue for the trailer launch of #TheBengalFiles is cancelled. Who wants to suppress our voice? And why? But I can’t be silenced. Because truth can’t be silenced. Trailer will be launched in Kolkata. Please share this video and support our free speech."

Vivek visits Kalighat Temple after cancellation

Vivek visited the Kalighat Temple in Kolkata on Friday evening. Speaking to news agency ANI, Vivek said that he has sought Goddess Kali's blessings for his film and will succeed in launching the trailer on Saturday. "Today, I have come to seek the blessings of Maa, and with her blessings, no one can stop this film," he shared.

About The Bengal Files

Written and directed by Vivek, the film is produced by him, Abhishek Agarwal, and Pallavi Joshi. The cast features Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi. It is focused on the events of the Direct Action Day. The Bengal Files is scheduled for release on September 5.