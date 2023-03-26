Vivek Agnihotri suggests ‘Gandhis start acting in Karan Johar films’: 'Family, family, family'

As Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi talked about the sacrifices of her family members at a recent event in Delhi, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri had a comeback ready. He tweeted that Gandhi family should try to work in a Karan Johar film considering their obsession with family. (Also read: ‘Terrorists will come… perfect non-violent solution’: Vivek Agnihotri mocks Rahul Gandhi)

Vivek Agnihotri took a dig at Priyanka Gandhi's speech after her family.

Priyanka Gandhi addressed the Sankalp Satyagraha at Rajghat -- the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi-- to protest against Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 defamation case and his subsequent disqualification from the Lok Sabha. “My family's blood has ploughed democracy in this country. We are ready to do anything for this country's democracy. Great leaders of the Congress laid the foundation of democracy in this country,” she said in her speech.

Priyanka Gandhi said till today, they have been insulting "our family and we remained silent but not any more". "How much will you insult one person?" she said and asked if Lord Ram, who was sent into exile, was a 'parivaarwadi'".

Reacting to a video clip of Priyanka from the event, Vivek wrote in his tweet, “Family… family…. Family… What have you done? Family se itna fake pyaar hai to I’d suggest it’s time Gandhis start acting in Karan Johar films. At least, family ecosystem to match karega. Kya pata KJo ko bhi le doobein (Who's to say they might even destroy Karan Johar).” In another tweet he wrote, “Victim card is the first and last defence of the entitled.”

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after a court in Gujarat's Surat convicted him in the defamation case. The disqualification will prevent Gandhi (52), a four-time MP, from contesting elections for eight years unless a higher court stays the conviction.

Vivek is the director of The Kashmir Files and has been regularly tweeting about India's political and social landscape.

