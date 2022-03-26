Vivek Agnihotri thanks Akshay Kumar for praising The Kashmir Files after the actor says, 'Meri picture ko duba diya'

Vivek Agnihotri has thanked Akshay Kumar was showering praises on his film, The Kashmir Files. Apart from praising Vivek's film, Akshay also admitted that the box office success of The Kashmir Files caused his new film, Bachchhan Paandey, to have a poor run at the ticket windows. Featuring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakrabortym, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumaar in lead roles, The Kashmir Files is about the exodus and killings of Kashmiri Pandits residing in Kashmir valley in the 1990s. (Also read: The Kashmir Files' box office success decoded: How news, social media, word of mouth scripted an unlikely success story)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video that Vivek shared on Twitter, Akshay Kumar said, “Hum sabko desh ki kahaniyan kehni hai, Kuch jaani maani, kuch ankahi, ansuni. Jaise Vivek ji ne Kashmir Files bana kar ek bahut bade dardnaak sach ko saamne rakha hai.Ye film ek aisi wave ban kar aayi jisne hum sabko jhinjhor kar diya hai . Wo aur baat haiki meri picture ko bhi duba diya hai. (All of us, we want to tell stories of our country. Some may be well-known, others not as much. For example, Vivek has made The Kashmir Files that brought a painful truth to the fore and shook us all. That it caused my film to flop is a different issue).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akshay was speaking at the ongoing Chitra Bharati Film Festival in Bhopal. The festival is being held from March 25 to March 27 at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of of Journalism and Communication. Sharing the video on his Twitter page, Vivek wrote, "Thanks @akshaykumar for your appreciation for #TheKashmirFiles."

Made at a small budget of ₹20 crore, The Kashmir Files met trade expectations when it made an opening collection of ₹3.5 crore. However, the graph of the film's collections thereafter have proved to be unexpected. Within 15 days of the release, The Kashmir Files has earned ₹211.83 in India alone.

Meanwhile, Akshay's Bachchhan Paandey hit theatres a week after The Kashmir Files and had a rather disappointing show at the ticket windows. At the end of week one, the film had failed to cross even the ₹50 crore mark.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON