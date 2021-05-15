Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Vivek Oberoi praises Aditya Chopra for his Covid-19 relief work, calls him 'leader' in the film fraternity
Vivek Oberoi tweeted in appreciation of Aditya Chopra's work during the pandemic.
Vivek Oberoi praises Aditya Chopra for his Covid-19 relief work, calls him 'leader' in the film fraternity

Vivek Oberoi took to Twitter to appreciate the efforts being made by producer Aditya Chopra, particularly the recent move to shift the budget meant for celebrations of the completion of 50 years of production house towards Covid-19 relief work.
MAY 15, 2021

Vivek Oberoi on Saturday lauded Yash Raj Films' head Aditya Chopra's decision to divert the budget of production house's 50 years celebration towards Covid-19 relief work - to provide cooked meals to thousands of frontline workers in Goregaon and to feed people at quarantine centres in Andheri.

The actor took to Twitter and penned a short note of appreciation. He wrote, "Hats off to #AdityaChopra for turning the budget of the incredible milestone of #YRF50 into a source of helping the people in need. Truly a leader, not just in the film fraternity but now also in humanity.@yrf#TeamYRF."


The year 2020 marked the completion of 50 years of India's biggest production house Yash Raj Films. Aditya had grand plans to celebrate the milestone globally. He had also earmarked a big budget for these celebrations.

However, with Covid-19's second wave spreading havoc across the country and shutting down the industry again, the director-producer decided to divert the entire YRF 50 celebration budget towards the aid of the industry and its daily wage earners.

YRF started a new initiative that will provide cooked meals to thousands of frontline workers in Goregaon. They will also feed people at quarantine centres in Andheri from the YRF Studios kitchen. This is in addition to all the efforts that the studio has already undertaken for the Hindi film industry.

Aditya launched the Yash Chopra Saathi Initiative last week, aimed at providing financial support to thousands of film industry workers. As part of the initiative, the Yash Raj Foundation would oversee direct benefit transfers of 5000 to women and senior citizens in the industry as well as distribute ration kits to workers for a family of four for one month through the NGO Youth Feed India with whom the foundation has partnered.


